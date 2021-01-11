Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDE. Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.90.

Get Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) alerts:

SDE stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.08.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.