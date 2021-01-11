Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.46

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 90457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

