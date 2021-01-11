Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. BidaskClub raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.66. 6,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,700. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.