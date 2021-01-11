Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $553,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,420. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

