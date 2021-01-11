Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 337,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 936,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,620. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.