Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

