Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.33. 165,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $416.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.