Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.