Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 95,933 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95,933 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 6.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

ARCC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

