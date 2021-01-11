Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 230,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216,713 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $524,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

