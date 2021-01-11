Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 9,446 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,184,617 shares of company stock worth $194,642,252. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 103,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

