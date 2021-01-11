Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,013. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 315.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

