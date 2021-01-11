Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

SONM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

