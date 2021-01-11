Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

