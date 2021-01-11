Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

