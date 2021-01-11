Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,460. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

About Upstart

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.