Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,460. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $61.26.
About Upstart
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
