SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $685,685.54 and $922.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

