Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $523,390.33 and approximately $59,208.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

