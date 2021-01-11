Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $21,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 479,207 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 324,309 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 241,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

