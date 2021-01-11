Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Late last December, this retail REIT completed the acquisition of Taubman Centers, purchasing all of the latter’s common stock for $43 per share in cash. The total consideration for the buyout was $3.4 billion, including redemption of preferred shares. The move helped add a number of premier retail assets to the company’s portfolio. Amid the retail apocalypse, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers are saving grace for Simon Property. Strategic buyouts, and solid balance-sheet strength will help it sail through the current turbulence. However, store closures and tenant bankruptcy, in addition to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic and higher e-commerce adoption are likely to remain concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

SPG opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 174.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 136.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

