Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,220. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

