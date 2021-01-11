SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Brokerages expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to post $53.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $69.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

