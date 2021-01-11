Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust demand for its solid state drive (SSD) controllers. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales, is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Further, new design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, from NAND makers, bode well. Recently, the company announced upbeat preliminary results for Q4. Fourth-quarter revenues are likely to reflect gains from recovery in sales of eMMC and UFS controllers and continued momentum in SSD controller sales. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after buying an additional 149,962 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

