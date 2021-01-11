Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 47.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

