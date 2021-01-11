Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

