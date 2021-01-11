Sify Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,077% compared to the average daily volume of 35 call options.

Shares of SIFY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 169,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

SIFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

