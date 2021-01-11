Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
