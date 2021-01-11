ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 29% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $35,783.41 and $5.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

