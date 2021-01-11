ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $354,579.66

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ShipChain has a market cap of $354,579.66 and $70.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

