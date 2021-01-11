Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $299,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,903,348. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEM stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

