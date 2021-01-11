SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.