Secom Co., Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Secom in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

SOMLY stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. Secom has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

