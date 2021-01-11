Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.