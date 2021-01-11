Seaport Global Securities Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FE. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

FE stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

