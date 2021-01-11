Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCU. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

SCU stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

