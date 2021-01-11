Scotiabank Raises Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to $0.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSFFF. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $919.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

