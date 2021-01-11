Scotiabank Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $27.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $13.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,220. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

