Scotiabank Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $38.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $39.50 to $38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 74.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 438.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,073,000 after buying an additional 272,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

