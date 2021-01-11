Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $18.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.25 to $18.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
About Equinox Gold
