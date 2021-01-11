Scotiabank Boosts Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target to $1.00

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.60 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Titan Mining stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.63. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
About Titan Mining
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.