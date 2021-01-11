Scotiabank Boosts Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target to $1.00

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.60 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Titan Mining stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.63. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

