Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.49.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.