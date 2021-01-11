Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 956,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,364. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.