Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. 1,375,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

