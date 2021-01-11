Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.00

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 275.58 ($3.60), with a volume of 45567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £744.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.47.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

