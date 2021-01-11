ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SCSC stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $716.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $417,237. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 252.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

