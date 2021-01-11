Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BFS opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

