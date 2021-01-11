Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $204.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

