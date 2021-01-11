Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by UBS Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

SRPT stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

