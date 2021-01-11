Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

SC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 475,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Portfolio Manager

