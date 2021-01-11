Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Head-To-Head Review

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.76 $1.15 billion $0.87 16.20

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sanchez Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 3 7 5 0 2.13

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $13.54, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

